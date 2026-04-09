Russian Forces Strike Settlement In Zaporizhzhia Region, Leaving One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district, carrying out at least eight strikes. A woman was injured,” he said.

Fedorov added that private houses were damaged in the village of Balabyne as a result of the attack. The injured woman is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Paratroopers destroy Russian D-30 howitzer in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region

Overall, he noted that over the past day, Russian forces carried out 804 strikes on 43 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. A 58-year-old man was also injured in an attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

In particular, Russian troops conducted 24 airstrikes on Kushuhum, Balabyne, Veselianka, Nove Pole, Barvynivka, Shyroke, Tsvitkove, Zelene, Dolynka, Charivne, Pryluky, Hirke, Mykilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.

Additionally, 543 drones of various types (mostly FPV) targeted numerous settlements, including Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Novooleksandrivka, Novoivanivka, Bilenke, Lysohirka, Novoolelivka, Ternivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelene, Kosivtseve, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Tsvitkove, and Sviatopetrivka.

Six MLRS strikes were recorded on Zaliznychne, Pryluky, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

A total of 231 artillery strikes hit settlements including Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Kosivtseve, Huliaipilske, and Sviatopetrivka.

Authorities received 85 reports of damage to infrastructure, housing, and vehicles.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian drones had also attacked the Zaporizhzhia district the day before, destroying a civilian car, injuring one person, and damaging a State Emergency Service vehicle.