Saudi Arrests Resident For Posting Fake Hajj Ads, Offering Fraud Services To Pilgrims Online

An Indonesian resident was arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting fraudulent Hajj advertisements online among other scams, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The resident was arrested for posting deceptive campaigns on social media along with falsely offering housing and transportation services for pilgrims within the holy sites.

Legal action was taken against the individual and he was referred to the Public Prosecution.

The General Directorate of Public Security urged citizens and residents to comply with Hajj regulations and guidelines and to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.