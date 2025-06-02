Ethiopian Airlines Eyes Fleet Expansion With Regional Jet Acquisition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ethiopian Airlines is evaluating the procurement of 20 to 30 regional or small narrowbody jets to enhance its domestic operations and replace ageing aircraft, according to Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew Bekele. The airline is considering three aircraft models: Embraer's E-2 series, Airbus's A220, and Boeing's 737 MAX 7.

The final number of aircraft to be ordered will depend on the selected model. The 737 MAX 7, which offers a larger seating capacity, is still awaiting certification, posing a potential challenge to its selection. The A220 and E-2 series are already in service with other carriers, providing a more immediate deployment option.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, is experiencing robust travel demand. However, it faces challenges due to delayed aircraft deliveries and engine shortages. The airline has three Boeing 787s grounded because of a lack of Rolls-Royce engines and five turboprop aircraft grounded due to a shortage of Pratt & Whitney engines. Maintenance delays have extended engine turnaround times from the typical three months to six months or more.

