Qatar Takes Part In GCC Ministerial Council Meetings In Kuwait


2025-06-02 11:02:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated on Monday in the regular and consultative meetings of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, held in Kuwait within the 164th session.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired Qatar's delegation to the two meetings.

The regular session followed up on the implementation of the decisions of the 45th summit of the GCC Supreme Council, which was held in Kuwait City in December 2024.

The discussions also included memorandums and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, as well as topics related to dialogues, strategic relations, and free trade agreements between the GCC countries and other countries and international blocs.

Furthermore, the attendees exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

