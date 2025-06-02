CARICOM Enhances Skills Of Young Professionals As CSME Ambassadors

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By CARICOM Secretariat

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Twenty-three young people from 13 CARICOM member states will deepen their understanding of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) by participating in the CARICOM Young Professionals Programme (CYPP), launched at the CARICOM Secretariat's headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana on Monday 2 June.

The programme seeks to equip Caribbean young people with the skills to raise awareness about the importance of young people's involvement in the CSME. Over the next five days, they will engage in activities designed to enhance their knowledge of navigating the CSME and be fully immersed in knowledge sharing on CSME implementation.

Welcoming the group, Michele Small-Bartley, programme manager, youth development at the CARICOM Secretariat, highlighted that the programme's overarching plan is to establish a CARICOM Young Professional Network to advocate for increased youth involvement in the decision-making process regarding the implementation of the CSME.

“The CYPP seeks to ensure young people's meaningful participation as key stakeholders in regional development during the meetings of CARICOM heads of government and other CARICOM Organs and Bodies,” stated the programme manager.

Beverly Harry-Emmanuel, adviser for social development at CARICOM Secretariat, explained that the CYPP is the product of careful planning and collaboration under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF):“Strengthening Framework for the CARICOM Integration and Cooperation Process” Programme.

She stated,“This initiative was developed to strengthen youth participation and empowerment in regional development, a CARICOM Strategic Plan priority. We worked diligently to build a meaningful, impactful programme that goes beyond workshops and policy papers. This programme is about people. It's about you, young professionals with fresh ideas, strong voices, and a deep commitment to the Caribbean. We need to embed your perspectives into the heart of our integration process.”

Tiffany Daniels, CYPP consultant, in her remarks, underscored that the programme will focus on innovation, emerging markets, and cross-sectoral collaboration, recognising that the region's challenges require interdisciplinary thinking and a united effort.

She also remarked on the impact of changing global policies and other external factors on the region.

“This year's programme comes at a particularly critical moment, as the Caribbean navigates the intersecting pressures of climate change, economic uncertainty, regional migration, and post-pandemic recovery, alongside global shifts in diplomacy, technology, and geopolitics. From the escalating climate threats affecting small island states, to the ongoing crisis in Haiti that demands regional solidarity and humanitarian innovation, the urgency of collective action has never been clearer,” stated Daniels.

Delivering the keynote address, ambassador David Prendergast, director, sectoral programmes at the CARICOM Secretariat, stated that the value of CSME is making our region truly feel like home for all of us.

He noted that the Conference of heads of government, at its 48th regular meeting, agreed that by 31 March 2025, the remaining two member states would expedite the signature of the Protocol on Enhanced Cooperation. This would enable its provisional application and permit the introduction of full free movement among those member states ready to move ahead.

“This is a monumental step! The Meeting also agreed that the implementation of full free movement by a decision under this protocol will include minimum guarantees for primary and secondary education and emergency and primary health care. Notwithstanding this significant decision, it is anticipated that the skilled CARICOM Nationals regime will continue for some time. This is due to the need for a transition period before full free movement takes effect,” ambassador Prendergast stated.

Ambassador Prendergast underscored that the Conference decision for member states to make the legislative, institutional, and administrative arrangements to facilitate the movement of the twelve approved categories of skilled CARICOM nationals remains critical.

He further stated,“Importantly, remember that the CSME is a journey, not a destination, it is a marathon, not a sprint, and you have a direct stake in its success. This journey is not a smooth, sun-drenched beach walk. It is more like navigating the traffic in one of our capitals during rush hour-it requires patience, strategic manoeuvring, and sometimes, taking a different route than you initially planned. The path towards achieving a truly resilient community needs the involvement of all stakeholders, and that includes each and every one of you.”

The CYPP, was developed by the CARICOM Secretariat and it is being implemented with support from the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Strengthening Framework for CARICOM Integration and Cooperation Process (SFCICP) Programme.

