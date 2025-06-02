Ondo's Yieldcoin Finds Easy Ramp In LATAM

Ondo Finance (ONDO) is making its tokenized T-Bill, USDY (USDY), accessible to a bigger chunk of the world. This time: Latin America, via Capa.

We all know inflation bites. People want a safe haven that's more stable than local fiat. Enter stablecoins, yes, but that's old news. The new wave is yieldcoins, like USDY, that pay daily yield pegged to short-term US Treasuries.

It's basically an on-chain savings account, more useful than stablecoins that just sit idle - a fiat-crypto on/off-ramp in Mexico - has integrated USDY on Solana (SOL), letting locals deposit pesos from their bank directly into a self-custody wallet.

Then boom, they can pick up some USDY, which yields daily interest with no extra fuss. So one day you have pesos in your local bank, the next you're earning T-Bill rates. No credit checks, no multi-day wire.

Why Solana? Because it's low-latency, near-zero fees, and can scale to real-world volumes (provided it doesn't lock up and stop working). That means you can do micropayments or bigger lumps easily.

For everyday Mexicans who need a stable store of value, or just want to avoid currency swings, it's a frictionless path. And Ondo's proud of the synergy: a yield coin meets a fiat on-ramp, bridging mainstream users.

You don't have to be a DeFi wizard, just send pesos, get yield. You want out? Hit the“convert” button and you're back in pesos.

The bigger story? This is how stablecoins (well, yieldcoins) graduate from niche speculation to daily utility. In a region where inflation and currency woes are normal, that's powerful. And with Capa's integrated approach, the user experience is basically“click to invest.”

You can't get simpler. So now, USDY is no longer a fancy finance product for anons, it's a real tool for everyday savers - exactly what DeFi needs to truly go global.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<