Humans Group Initiates Arbitration Proceedings Against The Republic Of Uzbekistan To Protect Its Investment

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans Mobile Ltd (Singapore), part of Humans Group, an international holding company and owner of Humans ' business in Uzbekistan, has formally init iated arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Uzbekistan before the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID Case No. ARB/25/24 ).

The grounds were a violation of the provisions of the bilateral Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Singapore on the Encouragement, and Protection of Investments dated 15 July 2003.

Humans Mobile seeks compensation for the damage caused to it by the actions of several state authorities in order to restore justice and the rule of law.

"We have always believed and continue to believe in Uzbekistan and its citizens. We sincerely admire the efforts made by the President of the Republic to modernise the economy, digitalize it, and expand entrepreneurial freedoms.

"We realise that on the path of transformation, we meet opponents who nullify efforts to create a free market, increase openness and accelerate growth. We are in favour of transforming Uzbekistan with the rule of law, and without arbitrary bureaucracy.

"Arbitration is a common tool that allows investors to protect their interests from unfair treatment by the host states. Our position is that the damage caused should be compensated and the proceedings should be a step toward strengthening the principles of fair, predictable regulation and support for entrepreneurship. We believe that Uzbekistan can maintain a strong investment climate, and realize its huge economic potential," Vladimir Dobrynin, CEO and founder Humans Group, said.

About Humans Group

Humans Group is an international ecosystem of digital services with offices in the USA, Uzbekistan, Poland, Singapore, and Germany. The group includes Humans - a super app that integrates fintech services (Humans Pay), mobile communications (Humans Mobile), grocery delivery from bazaars (Humans Yaxshi), and the product marketplace (Humans Market). In the USA, Humans Group also operates Humans, an innovative employee search platform.

