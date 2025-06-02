HILCO REAL ESTATE SALES ANNOUNCES OCEANFRONT HOTEL INVESTMENT OFFERING AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN NEWPORT, OREGON

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The hotel spans 2.48± acres across five buildings and offers 900 feet of exclusive beachfront access. Built in 1966, the property features 179 spacious guest rooms with both interior and exterior corridors, along with over 5,000± SF of meeting space, a 3,450± SF full-service restaurant and lounge with panoramic ocean views, a 1,178± SF café and two indoor pools. Zoned C2, the property is strategically located near key demand drivers including Nye Beach, the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Hatfield Marine Science Center, all accessible via U.S. Route 101.

Newport is a year-round tourist destination known for its scenic beauty, historic bayfront, active marine industry and outdoor recreation. The city draws consistent drive-to traffic from Portland and Eugene and benefits from a moderate hotel supply with limited new development. These favorable market dynamics, combined with the Shilo Inn's prime location and strong existing revenue, position the property for significant value-add potential through operational enhancements, capital improvements or full-scale redevelopment.

Jordan Schack, vice president at Hilco Real Estate Sales, stated, "This asset offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire a legacy hotel with tremendous upside. With its premier location and multiple revenue drivers, the Shilo Inns is well-positioned to become a dominant hospitality anchor on Oregon's Central Coast."

Offers must be submitted no later than July 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (PT) , using the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) available on Hilco Real Estate Sale's website . For further information, please contact Jordan Schack at (847) 504-3297, [email protected] , Chris Gomes at (972) 786-2719, [email protected] , Christian Apt at (972) 755-5217, [email protected] , or David Tabata at (503) 200-2050, [email protected] .

For information on the property, sale process and terms or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales or call (855) 755-2300.

