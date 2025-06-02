Bybit Teams Up With Circle, Tether, Solana, And Sui To Launch Ecopedia, The First Collaborative Ecosystem Wiki
Users can explore these projects alongside step-by-step onboarding tutorials covering deposits, bridging, swapping, staking, and trading within the entire Bybit suite of products across both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) platforms. Most of these resources are co-authored or endorsed by the respective ecosystems and dApps, ensuring credibility and up-to-date accuracy. Select content is also co-created with contributors from the Bybit Learn community, reflecting a shared commitment to accessible, high-quality blockchain education.
Ecopedia includes a centralized index where users can access all featured ecosystems. The platform is designed to evolve, with new ecosystems and content updates expected on a regular basis.
To mark the launch, Bybit is hosting a Learn & Earn campaig running from May 15 to June 6, 2025. Users who complete an Ecopedia article and pass a short quiz will be eligible to win from a prize pool of $2,500, distributed in USDC, USDT, SOL , and SUI . The top 250 participants will each receive $10 in tokens.
Ecopedia sets a new standard for blockchain education by providing a collaborative, ecosystem-backed approach that empowers users to confidently navigate the Web3 space.
#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk
About Bybit
Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .
