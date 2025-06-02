Bybit Teams Up With Circle, Tether, Solana, And Sui To Launch Ecopedia, The First Collaborative Ecosystem Wiki

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ecopedia offers in-depth, ecosystem-specific content tailored for beginners and advanced users alike. Each ecosystem page highlights what the chain is known for and features top projects and dApps across sectors such as DeFi, NFTs, gaming, stablecoins, artificial intelligence, and identity. It also includes detailed insights into infrastructure components such as wallets, bridges, smart contracts, and consensus mechanisms.

Users can explore these projects alongside step-by-step onboarding tutorials covering deposits, bridging, swapping, staking, and trading within the entire Bybit suite of products across both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) platforms. Most of these resources are co-authored or endorsed by the respective ecosystems and dApps, ensuring credibility and up-to-date accuracy. Select content is also co-created with contributors from the Bybit Learn community, reflecting a shared commitment to accessible, high-quality blockchain education.

Ecopedia includes a centralized index where users can access all featured ecosystems. The platform is designed to evolve, with new ecosystems and content updates expected on a regular basis.

To mark the launch, Bybit is hosting a Learn & Earn campaig running from May 15 to June 6, 2025. Users who complete an Ecopedia article and pass a short quiz will be eligible to win from a prize pool of $2,500, distributed in USDC, USDT, SOL , and SUI . The top 250 participants will each receive $10 in tokens.

Ecopedia sets a new standard for blockchain education by providing a collaborative, ecosystem-backed approach that empowers users to confidently navigate the Web3 space.

