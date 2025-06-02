The RV Shop Joins Forces With NJMP For Vintage Motorcycle Festival June 2022, 2025

The RV Shop is teaming up with New Jersey Motorsports Park to support race fans with on-site RV services during the vintage motorcycle event weekend.

MILLVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The RV Shop, a reputable mobile RV service provider serving Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, will be on-site at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) from June 20–22 as the title sponsor of the Vintage Motorcycle Festival and Swap Meet with AHRMA. Throughout the weekend, the company will offer mobile RV repair and maintenance services directly to campers attending the event.The annual festival brings together vintage motorcycle enthusiasts for a weekend of classic racing, gearhead culture, and community fun. Hosted in partnership with the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA), the event celebrates the restoration and competition of historic motorcycles. Attendees can explore a large-scale swap meet, catch thrilling stunt shows from Hard Knocks MotoFest and Clutch Control, and enjoy extras like Friday night's free bike night and Saturday's food truck and music festival.The RV Shop's team of technicians will be available at campsites throughout the weekend, helping RVers with system diagnostics, appliance repair, routine checks, and troubleshooting, all without having to leave the event grounds.“It's a great fit for us,” said Patrick Connell, President and Owner of The RV Shop.“We know how important it is for RVers to feel supported when they're on the road, especially during big weekends like this. Our job is to keep everything running smoothly so people can enjoy the festival without worrying about their vehicles.”For more info, visit:About: With over three decades of experience, The RV Shop is a trusted name in mobile RV service and repair across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. Backed by an 80,000-square-foot facility equipped with cutting-edge diagnostics and repair equipment, The RV Shop provides a full range of services, including comprehensive maintenance, expert repair services, and full collision and paint work.

Patrick Connell

The RV Shop

+1 302-656-5535

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.