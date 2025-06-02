The Second Workshop of the Year Will be Held at Select LEGO Stores Across North America from 6/28-6/29 & is Available Online

ENNFIELD, Conn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful first event in April, The LEGO Group today announces its second iteration of the free, ongoing Creativity Workshop series for 2025, centered around the theme of Botanicals. The offerings uphold the LEGO Group's mission to ignite imagination and nurture valuable social skills through engaging online and in-store experiences for young creators aged 6 - 12.

The LEGO Group continues to ignite imaginations and foster valuable social skills with the continuation of its free, in-store and online Creativity Workshops designed for young creators aged 6-12. (Photo credit: The LEGO Group)

Content creator Christopher Griffin, AKA Plant Kween, leads The LEGO Group's Botanicals themed Creativity Workshop now available online at LEGO/CreativityWorkshops. (Photo credit: The LEGO Group)

LET CREATIVITY BLOOM! THE LEGO GROUP CONTINUES FREE 2025 CREATIVITY WORKSHOP SERIES WITH BOTANICALS-THEMED EVENTS

Post thi

The upcoming workshops present options for both virtual and in-person participation, all free of charge. The online workshop, hosted by popular New York-based content creator Christopher Griffin, AKA Plant Kween, will live on the LEGO Group's website, and offer creative inspiration for making a variety of LEGO botanical structures on users' own terms. This is coupled with two live, in-store workshops where LEGO Brick Specialists will help young creatives put their own spin on a LEGO butterfly garden.

Both guided, interactive experiences are designed to spark curiosity, encourage creativity, and foster a deeper appreciation for the beauty of plants and nature. Here are more details on the two ways to get involved:

Creativity Workshops – Held at select LEGO Stores on Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th, this workshop invites young creators to explore the wonder of nature and botanicals by building their own butterfly garden, with expert guidance from LEGO Brick Specialists. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance at LEGO/CreativityWorkshops. T&Cs apply.

Creativity at Home Online Workshops – Led by content creator Plant Kween AKA Christopher Griffin, the Creativity at Home Workshop is now available to watch online .

Christopher will demonstrate how to create nature-themed builds - a plant pot, vase, and desk plant that celebrate the beauty of botanicals. Join the fun starting today at LEGO/CreativityWorkshops.

Plant Kween, AKA Christopher Griffin, comments:

"I've always felt a deep connection to nature, and love decorating my home with botanicals. I'm so excited about this opportunity to celebrate the joy and beauty that plants bring into our lives, one brick at a time. What makes this especially meaningful is seeing young people get involved, using their imaginations to build, explore, and develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world. It's hands-on, joyful learning that truly plants the seeds for creativity and connection."

The Creativity Workshops are part of the LEGO Group's commitment to championing and standing up for girls' creativity, with different themes throughout the year including Friendship, Botanicals and Summer Fun.

To watch online now and purchase a ticket to attend an in-store Creativity Workshop at a LEGO store near you, visit

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well".

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information:

SOURCE The LEGO Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED