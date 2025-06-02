Newman-Dailey Introduces Father's Day Travel Ideas To Give Dad His Wish In Destin, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A recent survey reveals that spending time with the kids is Dad's top choice for Father's Day and Destin vacation rentals allow Dad to kick back and enjoy everything he wants for the holiday weekend

Destin, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Father's Day is June 15 this year, and many families are trying to determine what to get Dad for the holiday. A survey of 500 American Dads by YouGov revealed that most dads (58%) want to spend time with the kids followed by enjoying a meal at home (42%) and eating out (30%). To give Dad all of these things in a spectacular coastal setting, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties (NDRP) is introducing travel ideas for celebrating Father's Day in Destin, Florida . With a large selection of premier Destin vacation rental condos and homes, Newman-Dailey provides families with a home away from home for a special Father's Day celebration with the kids.

“We want to help families give Dad a very special getaway and memories that will last a lifetime,” said NDRP Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey.“Our vacation homes are ideal for families of all sizes. Our large luxury homes create the perfect space to bring together multiple generations so grandpas, dads, and uncles can all gather for Father's Day to grill out and spend quality time at the beach.”

Many of Newman-Dailey's beach vacation homes are equipped for backyard barbecues and grill-outs. These rental homes often include a large backyard, private pool and a gas grill. Ranging from three to seven bedrooms, these large, luxury Destin rental homes can comfortably host up to 22 guests. By hosting Father's Day at a beach vacation home or Gulf-front condo with a fully-equipped kitchen, families can also serve Dad his favorite meal at home. If Dad is one among the 30% who wish to eat out, Destin is renowned for delicious coastal cuisine. Families can choose from a vast selection of restaurants along the Emerald Coast , serving dishes ranging from fresh seafood to Black Angus steak.

Additionally, Destin is recognized for its variety of outdoor pursuits. From active to relaxing, there are plenty of activities in the Destin area to entertain Dad, depending on his interests. Known as the World's Luckiest Fishing Village, Destin offers an abundance of captains ready to take Dad on a chartered fishing trip . If golf is his game, dozens of Destin golf courses offer lush fairways and challenging holes for a fun day on the links. Nestled along the emerald green waters of the Gulf, watersports and boating excursions are plentiful. Families can visit Destin Vacation Boat Rentals to rent a pontoon boat for an enjoyable outing to Crab Island or rent jet skis for a more adventurous tour out on the water. For the Dad who wants to relax, most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals include seasonal beach service, ensuring two chairs and an umbrella are set up on the beach each day for his enjoyment.

While a large percentage of dads (32%) say they did not want to receive any gifts, some dads noted enjoying receiving apparel and gadgets, Silver Sands Premium Outlets is home to many of Dad's favorite stores, including Greg Norman, Nike, Oakley, Adidas, Brooks Brother's, Columbia, Eddie Bauer, J Crew, Lacoste, Samsonite, Tommy Hilfiger and Under Armour. These outlet stores offer Dad's favorite merchandise at up to 60% off retail prices. For added savings, guests of Newman-Dailey enjoy exclusive discounts to area restaurants, activities, and attractions. If Dad enjoys a meal on the water, SunQuest Cruises is offering a special Father's Day lunch cruise, featuring a delicious three-course meal and spectacular views of the Choctawhatchee Bay. As a bonus, families staying with Newman-Dailey receive 20 percent off Solaris dinner cruises.

With Newman-Dailey's wide range of beach vacation rental homes and Destin condos, families have many options for their Father's Day celebration. Ranked "Excellent" on TripAdvisor, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties manages hundreds of premier vacation rentals, including well-appointed condominiums at resorts, including Sanctuary at Redfish along Highway 30A, Hidden Dunes Beach & Racquet Resort in Miramar Beach, Emerald Dunes in Crystal Beach, and Jade East Condos in Destin. For more information, call 850-837-1071 or visit

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey is celebrating 40 years of welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850-837-1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or .

