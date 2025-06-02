403
Astitwa: Ek Roop Kai Pehchaan Celebrates The Multifaceted Essence Of Womanhood In Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 2nd June, 2025: Woman Times, in proud association with Mamta Sumit Binani Foundation, CK Birla Hospitals CMRI and Sister Nivedita University successfully hosted "Astitwa: Ek Roop Kai Pehchaan" today at HHI, Kolkata, an emotionally resonant and socially impactful event celebrating the multifaceted essence of womanhood which was attended by: Rituparna Sengupta, Priyanka Sarkar, Santi Das Basak, Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya, Zeba Akhtar Ali, Naina More & many others. The event, held in HHI Kolkata, brought together the significance of Mother's Day and Women's Day in a collaborative tribute, honoring women in all their diverse roles – mothers, daughters, leaders, creators, and changemakers.
The day was graced by the luminous presence of superstar actors Rituparna Sengupta and Priyanka Sarkar, who were both honored with the prestigious Astitwa Honour. This recognition celebrated their remarkable contributions to cinema and society, acknowledging their significant influence and inspiration.
"Astitwa: Ek Roop Kai Pehchaan" featured three enlightening and vital sessions designed to empower women with knowledge about their bodies, minds, and well-being. Experts delivered insightful presentations on Gynecology, Nutrition, and Dementia, providing attendees with crucial information for a healthier and more informed life.
On this Occasion, Mrs. Moonmoon Chakraborty, CEO of Woman Times, said, "We are truly heartened by the overwhelming response to 'Astitwa: Ek Roop Kai Pehchaan.' In many ways, this event feels less like ours and more like the people's – because it reflects their voices, their stories, and their hopes. Health has always been at the core of our company's mission, and this year, we are especially committed to initiatives that focus on health and well-being. Through this event, we hope to create meaningful awareness and inspire positive change in the community."
Speaking to the media, Mrs. Mamta Binani, Advisory Board Member of Woman Times, said, "Astitwa: Ek Roop Kai Pehchaan is not just an event - it is a celebration of identity, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of womanhood. At Woman Times, we believe that recognizing and amplifying women's voices in every sphere - be it health, leadership, or creativity - is essential for a more balanced and compassionate society. This platform reminds us that every woman's journey is unique and worthy of honor. It is a privilege to be part of this movement that champions both awareness and empowerment."
On this Occasion, Ms. Poulami Chakraborty, Founding Editor of Woman Times, said, "If human beings are the most powerful species, then women are perhaps something even beyond that. To be a woman is a beautiful, divine feeling and every woman deserves respect at all stages of her life, whether as a daughter, wife, mother, or simply as herself. Be it from her family, her husband, her children, or society at large, respect should never be a privilege, but a given."
A significant highlight of the event was the spotlight on Team Puratawn, the creators of a compelling film centered on dementia. Their efforts were honored for bringing much-needed attention to this silent but growing geriatric challenge that India is grappling with, utilizing the powerful medium of cinema to raise awareness. We are also extending cash sponsorship to three underprivileged women who are currently facing difficult circumstances. This initiative is being supported by Mamta Binani, Naina More, and Sirshendu Niyogi.
