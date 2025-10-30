3 WWE Return Scenarios For Randy Orton That Could Shock Fans

Randy Orton's WWE comeback could happen in dramatic fashion. Here are three ways The Viper might return.

Survivor Series is set to close the year with the traditional WarGames spectacle, and the current storyline points toward The Vision clashing with a babyface squad. Depending on who holds the World Heavyweight Championship, whether it's Jey Uso or CM Punk, both men share history with Randy Orton. That connection could pave the way for The Viper to join their side, giving the fan‐favorite team a dangerous edge. A return inside the double cage would not only electrify the crowd but also reestablish Orton as a force heading into the new year.

Cody Rhodes is preparing for another showdown with Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event, with most expecting The American Nightmare to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. If Rhodes does walk out still champion, the celebration could be short‐lived.

Randy Orton might emerge to congratulate his former protégé, only to betray him in shocking fashion. A heel turn at that moment would instantly ignite the long‐awaited rivalry between mentor and student, setting the stage for one of WWE's most personal feuds.

Another option is for Orton to remain absent for several more months, letting anticipation build. Then, in a dramatic twist, he could enter the men's Royal Rumble match and outlast the field to claim victory. Such a return would send shockwaves through the WWE Universe, especially if he used the win to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The storyline would allow Orton to reassert himself at the very top while reigniting his darker side in pursuit of championship gold.