Alfalfa Hay Market Size To Worth Over US$ 23.38 Billion By 2031 The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global alfalfa hay market is projected growth is driven by increasing demand for high-quality animal feed, particularly in the dairy and livestock sectors, and a rising preference for organic and natural feed products. Key players in the alfalfa hay market include Anderson Hay & Grain Co Inc., ACX Global Inc., Standlee Hay Company, Al Dahra Holding LLC, Bailey Farms International, Border Valley Trading, Alfalfa Monegros SL, Gruppo Carli, Green Prairie International Inc., and Douliere Hay France SAS.

US & Canada, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global alfalfa hay market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing health benefits associated with alfalfa hay and increasing scales of livestock production.

The alfalfa hay market analysis considers several consumer preferences and demographics that are expected to contribute to the market's strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The alfalfa hay market value is expected to reach US$ 22.38 billion by 2031 from US$ 17.13 billion in 2024; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Alfalfa hay is widely used as a protein and energy source for livestock, especially cattle, sheep and lambs, turkey, chicken, equine, and small pet animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters. Alfalfa is a leguminous plant in the pea family. It is also known as lucerne. It has a high concentration of A, C, D, E, K, and B vitamins. Alfalfa hay is also a rich source of calcium, protein, and minerals. Adding alfalfa hay to livestock's diet helps meet the daily nutritional requirements and boost performance. It also helps achieve better bone structure due to its high calcium content. It delivers a higher amount of crude protein than other grass hays. The rising awareness of specific nutrition for livestock, coupled with the benefits of alfalfa hay, is driving the market growth.Increasing Scales of Livestock Production: The increasing demand for meat-based and dairy products has significantly transformed industrial livestock production. Livestock products account for 16% of energy and 34% of the protein in human diets. Further, livestock production accounts for ~19% of the food production and 30% of the global agriculture outcome, in terms of value. Changing food preferences and lifestyles, increasing urbanization, growing disposable income, and the rapidly rising world population are among the key factors contributing to the elevated demand for livestock. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), worldwide meat protein consumption is predicted to increase by 14% by 2030. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and FAO reports estimate that world milk production would rise by 1.6% annually from 2020 to 2029, reaching 997 million metric tons by 2029. Alfalfa hay plays a vital role as a high-quality feed for various types of livestock, particularly cattle, horses, and dairy cows, owing to its rich nutritional content, including protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. Thus, the increasing consumption of livestock products such as meat and milk has encouraged livestock breeders to focus on procuring good-quality hay for feeding livestock. Nutrient deficiencies in livestock can be resolved by providing them with high-quality feed, such as alfalfa hay, which maintains livestock's growth rate, health, and well-being. Thus, with surging demand, the production of healthy livestock is increasing globally, further driving the alfalfa hay market.Preference for Organic Alfalfa Hay: Organic alfalfa hay is produced without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), adhering to strict standards and regulations. Thus, dairy farms, the poultry sector, and animal husbandry have shifted their focus to purchasing high-quality organic feed, such as organic alfalfa hay. In addition, organic alfalfa hay opens up export opportunities for producers looking to access international markets with stringent organic certification requirements. Countries such as Japan, Europe, and the US have established organic certification programs and import regulations for organic agricultural products. By obtaining organic certification for their alfalfa hay, farmers can access these lucrative export markets and capitalize on the growing global demand for organic feed options.Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the alfalfa hay market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on type, the alfalfa hay market is segmented into alfalfa hay bales, alfalfa hay pellets, alfalfa hay cubes, and others. The alfalfa bales segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By application, the alfalfa hay market is segmented into ruminant feed, equine feed, poultry feed, and others. The ruminant feed segment dominated the market in 2024. The alfalfa hay market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.



Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: Anderson and Hay and Grain, Co, Inc; Stanlee Premium Products LLC; M and C Hay; and Alfalfa Monegros, S.L. are among the prominent key players operating in the alfalfa hay market. Trending Topics: Timothy Hay, Ryegrass, Cover Crops, etc.

Global Headlines on Alfalfa Hay

Renovo Seed will offer eight elite alfalfa varieties and three of their famous AlfaGrass mixes in their 2025 product lineup. The products, which are tested in multi-year, multi-harvest plots prior to release, are poised to fit the specific forage needs of farmers and ranchers.



Conclusion

The alfalfa hay market has been experiencing significant growth over the past few years, driven by surging awareness regarding its health benefits and the increasing scale of livestock production. Alfalfa hay is widely recognized as a significant animal feed component owing to its nutrient profile. It is rich in vitamins, proteins, and minerals that are essential for livestock nutrition. Dairy cows fed with alfalfa hay typically produce milk with higher protein content, resulting in improved milk quality and yield. Similarly, beef cattle fed with alfalfa hay exhibit ideal weight gain, along with better overall health, due to its balanced nutrient profile. These health benefits translate to higher productivity and profitability for farmers, driving the popularity of alfalfa hay as a premium feed option. Moreover, as consumers increasingly seek products from animals raised with natural and sustainable practices, the demand for alfalfa hay as a wholesome and health-promoting feed ingredient continues to rise. In addition, the rising demand for alfalfa hay as equine feed and preference for organic alfalfa hay further contribute to the market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders-including alfalfa hay manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors-along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

