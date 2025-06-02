Rally UXR Secures $11M Series A To Transform How Enterprises Conduct User Research

Canapi Ventures Leads Round to Accelerate Adoption of Rally's User Research CRM Platform Across Product-Driven Organizations

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally UXR, the leading User Research CRM platform, today announced it has raised $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Canapi Ventures with participation from existing investors Stage 2 Capital and Y Combinator. Rally is redefining how enterprises manage and engage with their users for research-putting customer voices at the center of product innovation.

Rally's SaaS-based platform streamlines the way research teams connect with users by automating participant selection, screening, outreach, scheduling, and incentives-dramatically reducing the time and complexity typically required to conduct high-quality research at scale. By embedding research operations into a single, secure, and compliant CRM, Rally enables teams to bring products to market faster that better fit the needs of their customers, generating more revenue in the process.

"Rapid innovation demands equally rapid user insight," said Oren Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Rally. "Rally is purpose-built for the enterprise, helping teams connect directly with their customers to deliver the rich, actionable insights needed to shape exceptional product experiences-while building stronger, long-term customer relationships."

Rally's platform is trusted by forward-thinking companies including Adobe, Sonos, SurveyMonkey, HelloFresh, GitLab, MongoDB, and Monzo Bank, and has helped leading brands manage and conduct research with more than 10 million users. Since its founding in 2021, Rally has experienced 3x year-over-year revenue growth and was backed by Y Combinator through its Winter 2022 cohort.

"At the heart of Rally's offering is the conviction that great products start with great user research," said Walker Forehand, president and general partner at Canapi Ventures. "We're excited to partner with the Rally team to help more organizations unlock faster, deeper user understanding-and translate it into real product impact."

"We obsess over the customer experience at Webflow, and Rally has transformed the way we engage with our users for research," said Brad Orego, head of research at Webflow. "We've been able to dramatically increase the volume and quality of research possible while simultaneously improving governance and security. With Rally, our entire Product team is empowered to confidently run their own research, accelerating product development, streamlining operational processes, and ultimately delivering a better experience for our customers."

Rally's leadership team brings deep experience in building secure, scalable enterprise platforms, including a product and engineering team comprised of ex-HubSpot talent. Their collective mission: to make great research easy.

About Rally UXR

Rally UXR is the User Research CRM trusted by leading companies to generate fast, high-value user insights that drive better product decisions. Based in New York City, Rally helps research and product teams automate participant management and streamline research workflows across the enterprise. Learn more at .

About Canapi Ventures

Canapi is a B2B software and financial technology venture and growth equity platform investing in early to growth-stage companies offering disruptive alternatives to outdated business models and technologies. Backed by the Canapi Alliance – a network of over 70 of the leading financial institutions across the United States – Canapi's partners have decades of hands-on experience in financial services. Canapi brings unmatched sector experience and best-in-class knowledge, connections, and credibility to founders.

