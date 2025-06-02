Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump’s patience gets thin over Putin peace talks with Ukraine

2025-06-02 09:23:49
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, President Donald Trump is ready to ramp up pressure on Russia if ongoing efforts to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine do not succeed. A State Department representative emphasized that Trump is fully prepared to take aggressive steps if diplomatic talks break down.

It was noted that Trump’s patience is wearing thin, with his growing frustration made clear through recent posts on his Truth Social platform. In these posts, Trump sharply criticized Russian actions and leadership.

Earlier in the week, Trump declared that Leader Vladimir Putin had gone “crazy” after Moscow launched a series of counterattacks in Ukraine. He further warned that Putin is “playing with fire.” In response, Russian officials implied that Trump might not be fully aware of extensive Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian civilians.

Over the last several days, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it had intercepted more than 2,300 Ukrainian drones aimed at various cities, with many reportedly directed toward Moscow.

Trump is considering a full range of responses, including harsher sanctions on Russia. These measures are part of proposed legislation that would target countries continuing to import Russian oil, gas, and other resources, with penalties potentially reaching up to 500%.

