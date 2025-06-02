NAVA's 'Day Of Play' To Raise Awareness And Rally Support To Protect Human Voices In Video Games

– This Is Not Just a Stream, It's a Rallying Cry to Preserve Creative Careers –

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Voice Actors Foundation (NAVA) today announced its“Day of Play” livestream event on Saturday, June 14, bringing together top YouTube and Twitch streamers and the beloved voices behind today's most iconic characters in video games.

Through an immersive, 12-hour livestream on Twitch from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT, Day of Play will entertain, inform, and inspire viewers, while raising critical funds to protect human voices in gaming.

“NAVA's Day of Play brings awareness to the human voices behind the games and the growing movement to protect them in the age of AI,” said Tim Friedlander, founder and president of NAVA.“Supporting this cause helps keep our voices in games and our values in the spotlight.”

Special guests include BAFTA-winner Cissy Jones , known for her work in Firewatch, Starfield, Baldur's Gate III, and more; Jordan Reynolds , known for a range of roles including Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals; and Mara Junot , who had voiced in popular games including Destiny 2, Fortnite, League of Legends, Marvel Rivals, and more. Top streamers joining Day of Play include Ethan Nestor , Buffpup , and Charalanahzard .

“I love Day of Play because at a time when AI is being used to create more and more, we need to be reminded that real human performances touch us in a different way, and games wouldn't be the same without them!” said Yuri Lowenthal, voice of Spider-Man in the Spider-Man series (PS5), and Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto.

Nearly 15 percent of voice actors said they have lost work to synthetic voices, according to a 2025 NAVA survey. At the same time, a majority of survey participants (60 percent) said they would be open to having a synthetic version of their voice created ethically.

“Our creative freedom and minds are what drives us to make video games in the first place, so to have one of the core fundamentals of what makes us human removed from a game is so heartbreaking,” Buffpup said.“On the inverse, it's extremely heartwarming to see that the community can come together to continue to show what this industry is and should really be about! WE GOT THIS.”

To attend Day of Play, simply join the NAVA Twitch Channel by clicking HERE and turn on notifications so you don't miss out on this epic event!

