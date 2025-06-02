Healthy, Portable, And Kid-Approved: Crispy Fruittm Tops Summer Camp Packing Lists Nationwide

With seven kid-approved flavors-apple, pear, mango, strawberry, tangerine, banana, and pineapple-Crispy FruitTM offers a fun, crunchy twist on nature's original snack. It's packed into convenient, snack-sized bags perfect for camp cubbies and lunch boxes.

"Summer camps are all about fun, movement, and independence. Snacks should match that energy," says Angela Liu, Founder and CEO of Crispy Green. "Crispy FruitTM gives kids a snack they love-and gives parents peace of mind knowing it's healthy, allergy-aware, and shelf-stable."

Why Crispy FruitTM is a Summer Camp MVP:



100% Fruit. Nothing Else. No added sugar, preservatives, or funky ingredients.

Shelf-Stable & Portable. No fridge needed-perfect for long, hot summer days.

Allergy-Friendly. Nut-free and plant-based, so it's safe for most camps and kids.

Fun to Eat. Satisfyingly crunchy and naturally sweet-a snack kids actually want. Packed for Convenience. Individually portioned 4-packs make packing a breeze.

Whether sending your child to a sleepaway camp or a local day program, Crispy FruitTM is the go-to snack that fuels all-day fun without the sugar crash or the sticky mess. It's the real fruit experience-reimagined for modern snacking.

Download Crispy Green's Ultimate Summer Camp Essentials Checklist here .

And for the parents pulling together those beloved care packages? Crispy FruitTM makes the perfect addition. It's lightweight, won't melt, and just might make your kid the most popular camper in the bunk.

Real Fruit. Real Crunch. Real Peace of Mind.

This summer, let kids focus on making friends and memories-not battling mid-day hunger. Crispy FruitTM is the "feel good" snack that offers sweetness without sugar and crunch without compromise.

Crispy Fruit TM is available nationwide in Whole Foods Market Stores, grocery stores , and online at crispygreen/ .

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy FruitTM as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy FruitTM is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy FruitTM line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).

Contact: Renee ́ Hewitt

Crispy Green

917.965.8712

[email protected]

SOURCE Crispy Green