Newlake Capital Partners To Participate In Upcoming June Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management is scheduled to participate at the following June 2025 conferences.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Dates: June 8-10, 2025

Location: Marriott Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL

Panel: Debt is Coming Due: How to Manage, Refinance, and Keep Lenders on Your Side

Panel Date and Time: Monday, June 9, 2025, 10:35 a.m. CT

Location: 5th Floor - Chicago Ballroom ABCD

Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference

Dates: June 11-12, 2025

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET

Webcast:

Cannabis Europa London

Dates: June 24-25, 2025

Panel: Capital at a Crossroads: Fixing Cannabis Finance in Europe

Panel Date and Time: Tuesday, June 24, 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET

Location: The Barbican Centre, London

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit .

