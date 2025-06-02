Global Corporate Learning Management System LMS Market To Reach $34.73 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 23.1%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Corporate Learning Management System LMS Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An exponential rise in the global corporate learning management system LMS market size is noted in recent years, from $12.25 billion in 2024 to $15.13 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.5%. Talent development and employee engagement, the rise of blended learning, cost reduction, and efficiency, as well as the globalization of workforces and E-learning and digital transformation, have driven market growth in the historic period.

What Is The Expected Market Size And Growth For The Corporate Learning Management System LMS Till 2029?

The corporate learning management system LMS market is on an ascending track with the projections showing growth to $34.73 billion in 2029, giving a CAGR of 23.1%. Key drivers in the forecast period include vendor consolidation and platform evolution, globalization and multilingual support, integration with HR and talent management, continuous learning culture, focus on employee well-being. Moreover, in the forecast period, trends like AI and personalization, immersive technologies, data privacy and security, automation and chatbots, and integration with HR tech are expected to shape the market landscape.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



How Does Skill-Based And Goal-Driven Training Influence The Corporate Learning Management System LMS Market?

Skill-based and goal-driven training is rapidly increasing the demand in the corporate learning management system LMS market. By focusing on developing specific skills and aligning learning objectives with predetermined goals or outcomes, LMS allows for a structured platform to organize, deliver, and track learning content specifically designed for varying skills and objectives.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Corporate Learning Management System LMS Market ?

Among the prominent companies playing a vital role in the corporate LMS market are International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Xerox Corporation, Aptara Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Blackboard Inc., PowerSchool, Seismic Software Inc., HealthStream Inc., D2L Corporation, Paylocity Holding Corporation, Docebo Inc., Paycor HCM Inc., Instructure Inc., G-Cube LMS, Moodle, City and Guilds Group, Axonify Inc., Intellum, Tovuti LMS, iSpring Solutions Inc., Thought Industries, Rustici Software SCORM Cloud, SkyPrep.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Corporate Learning Management System LMS Market?

Companies in the corporate learning management system market are looking to gain an edge by focusing on using technologically advanced tools like digital, self-service, and educational tools. These digital, self-service educational tools are online resources or platforms that empower learners to access and engage with educational content independently, thereby fostering a self-lead learning experience.

How Is The Corporate Learning Management System LMS Market Segmented?

The corporate learning management system LMS market is broken down into various categories:

- By Component: Solution, Services

- By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

- By Organization Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

- By Industry Vertical: Software And Technology, Retail, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Government And Defense

- By Solution: Course Management Software, Content Management Systems, Assessment And Evaluation Tools, Reporting And Analytics Tools, Mobile Learning Solutions

- By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services, Customization Services

What Are The Regional Insights For The Corporate Learning Management System LMS Market?

North America was the largest contributor to the corporate learning management system LMS market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the corporate learning management system LMS market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Operating Systems Global Market Report 2025



Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Global Market Report 2025



Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has established a reputable name in offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. With more than 1,500,000 datasets, a valuable combination of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you are equipped with the information you need to stay ahead of the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.