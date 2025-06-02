Anime Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The anime market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $28.55 billion in 2024 to $31.51 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of merchandising, the rise of streaming and over-the-top OTT platforms, rising number of OTT content streamers, increasing fan base of anime, and increased production of TV series.

What Is The Current Growth Rate Of The Anime Market And What Is Expected In The Coming Years?

The anime market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $46.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand in sales and popularity of Japanese anime content, increasing demand for internet-based distribution, increasing gaming applications, increasing media consumption, and rising interest in anime video games.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Rapid Growth Of The Anime Market?

The growing penetration of social media is expected to propel the growth of the anime market going forward. Social media refers to online platforms and applications that enable users to create, share, and interact with content and connect and communicate with others. The growing penetration of social media is attributed to its ease of use, mobile accessibility, diverse content, networking opportunities, entertainment value, and effectiveness for marketing and advertising. Social media helps anime by providing a global platform for promotion, fan engagement, community building, and feedback collection.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anime Market?

Major players in the anime market include Toei Animation Co. Ltd., Sanrio Co. Ltd., Netflix Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Kodansha Ltd., and Crunchyroll LLC. These key companies have played a significant role in the explosive growth of the anime industry and continue to shape its future developments.

What Are The Trends Among These Key Industry Players?

Major companies operating in the anime market are developing innovative products like Nendoroid figurines to cater to the growing demand for collectible figures amongst anime fans. These figurines are small, super-deformed, and highly detailed, about 10 cm 3.9 inches in height, featuring cute and stylized designs that capture characters from anime, manga, and video games in a chibi style.

How Is The Anime Market Segmented Globally?

The anime market report segments the industry into:

1 Anime Genre: Action And Adventure, Science Fiction Sci-Fi And Fantasy, Romance And Drama, Sports, Other Anime Genres

2 Solution: Anime Creation Software, Anime Creation Services

3 Publishing: Comics And Manga, Books And Novels

4 Distribution Channel: Television T.V., Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music

The report further goes into subsegments, drilling down into specific demographics and genres.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Anime Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the anime market in 2024, which is unsurprising considering the strong cultural roots and sizable target audience of anime in this region. However, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period as new markets for anime emerge. The regions covered in this detailed anime market report include the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

