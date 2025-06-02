Msheireb Announces Five-Day Eid Al Adha Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, announced today a vibrant programme of activities and entertainment in celebration of Eid Al Adha. Taking place at Msheireb Galleria in Msheireb Downtown Doha from June 6–10, 2025, the five-day festival will offer live entertainment, exciting stage shows, and fun-filled activities for children.

Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to cement its position as Qatar's premier celebration destination, thanks to its pedestrian-friendly streets and iconic architecture that blends tradition with modernity. As a sustainable city offering the ideal year-round environment for families, Msheireb Downtown Doha becomes especially lively during festive seasons, delivering unique and memorable experiences for all.

Eid Celebrations (June 6-10, 2025):

The celebration will run daily from 4pm to 11pm, transforming Msheireb Galleria into a festive hub filled with joyful entertainment and family-friendly programming.

Entertainment Stage:

The festival features a lively entertainment stage offering spectacular interactive shows and diverse family activities. Visitors can enjoy theatrical performances and live music, creating an exciting and vibrant atmosphere for all.



From Eid celebrations to cultural experiences, Qatar Calendar's June line-up looks promising

Municipality Ministry announces Eid Al Adha festivities

Eidiya ATMs to be available in various locations from today: QCB Qatar Museums' special events for Eid Al Adha, June 2025

Read Also

Interactive Children's Activities:

The event features dedicated children's programming designed to create a fun and family-friendly atmosphere. The celebration includes magic shows, bubble shows, interactive science experiments, face painting, creative workshops, and educational activities suitable for children of all ages.

Special Shows and Entertainment:

The festive programme includes a variety of entertaining competitions and interactive activities that give children and families the chance to win prizes, alongside live musical performances throughout the day to create a joyful and celebratory atmosphere for all.

As part of Msheireb Downtown Doha:

Three premier hotels - Mandarin Oriental Doha, Park Hyatt Doha, and Al Wadi Hotel Doha MGallery - are offering special Eid packages and activity programmes. Visitors can also explore Msheireb Museums during special Eid operating hours: closed Thursday and Friday, open 11am-7pm Saturday to Monday, returning to regular hours on Tuesday.

Admission to all entertainment and activities is free, with a few select attractions available for a nominal fee. The celebration is designed to welcome families and visitors of all ages.