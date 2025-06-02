Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crude Oil Monthly Forecast: June 2025 (Chart)

Crude Oil Monthly Forecast: June 2025 (Chart)


2025-06-02 07:41:50
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
  • The Light Sweet Crude market has initially tried to rally during the course of May, but we have seen a lot of selling pressure, as we continue to hang out with the $60 level underneath offering a significant amount of support.
  • That being said, we have been trading back and forth in a range as the $65 level has been massive resistance, with the $55 level underneath offering a significant amount of support.
  • In other words, we have been range bound for a while, and I think we have to look at this through the present situation that we have in the oil market.

OPEC and Global Demand

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

The crude oil markets continue to see a lot of problems, as OPEC continues to flood the market with supply. Furthermore, you also have to keep in mind that the demand could be a problem as well, as we see a lot of tariff discussion, and of course crude oil is a major factor of what happens with the global trade situation. After all, if you are going to move goods and services across the globe, you need plenty of crude oil. The Light Sweet Crude market is more US centric, but at the end of the day, you should also take a look at the US economy and the fact that the seasonality is typically very positive.

It's typically positive during June because Americans tend to travel so much. Furthermore, if the US economy does turn around, and some of the leading indicators are starting to suggest this despite the fact that the latest Preliminary that -0.2%, we could see the man pick up. If we can break above the $65 level, then I think June is the month we could see a turnaround. If we break down below the $60 level, then the bottom falls out. Ultimately, this is a market that needs to break out of a range, but if you are a short-term trader, you may find this range very helpful for positioning back and forth on short-term charts.

Ready to trade monthly forecast ? Here are the best Oil trading brokers to choose from.

MENAFN02062025000131011023ID1109625135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search