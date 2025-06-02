Tecfusions And Baeza Group Secure Landmark Land Deal For Chile's Largest Planned Data Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new Puente Alto facility will launch with 10 MW of immediately available capacity, with an additional 10 MW accessible from the local grid. Expansion plans are already in motion to scale the 40-acre site up to 100 MW, positioning it as the largest data center campus planned for the Santiago region. This high-density, AI-ready deployment is designed to support the region's digital transformation while adhering to strict environmental standards, including a zero-water-use approach, critical in a country facing increasing water scarcity.

Latin America's data center market is on a trajectory to double by 2030, fueled by cloud adoption, digital transformation, and robust government incentives. Chile, in particular, boasts over $4 billion in planned investments, world-class infrastructure, and ambitious renewable energy targets. As global tech giants increasingly turn their attention to the region, TECfusions is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, environmentally responsible capacity at speed and scale.

"Expanding into Chile marks a significant milestone in our global growth strategy and underscores TECfusions' commitment to enabling digital transformation wherever innovation is needed most," said Simon Tusha, Founder and CTO of TECfusions. "Our vision is to deliver sustainable, high-density infrastructure that not only meets the evolving demands of AI and high performance computing, but also sets a benchmark for environmental responsibility. By entering new markets like Latin America, we're building the foundation for a new market to plan for the digital future with sustainability goals securely in place from time of inception."

The Baeza Group's decision to partner with TECfusions followed significant interest from global hyperscalers. Rather than divest their most valuable asset, the Baeza family opted to collaborate with a proven operator, ensuring both ongoing stewardship of the land and shared growth opportunities. This partnership leverages TECfusions' expertise in rapid, sustainable data center development and Baeza's deep local knowledge, creating a business model that benefits both parties and the broader community.

"This site will be a cornerstone of our Latin American expansion strategy," said Oscar Gonzalez, Director of LATAM Markets for TECfusions. "Together with the Baeza Group, we're not only building a next-generation data center, but also paving the way for long-term community and economic development in the region."

"Partnering with TECfusions allows us to retain a stake in our family's land while unlocking its full potential for Chile's digital future," said Eduardo Baeza, CEO of the Baeza Group. "Their technical expertise and commitment to sustainability made them the ideal joint venture partner as we enter this new era."

The Puente Alto campus advances TECfusions' mission towards global growth, industry leadership, and impactful sustainability of its data center operations. By enabling high-density, AI-ready deployments with no water consumption and leveraging natural gas for efficient operations, the facility sets a new standard for responsible digital infrastructure in Latin America. Construction is set to begin following completion of due diligence and local permitting, with the first phase operational within one year of groundbreaking. As demand accelerates, TECfusions is committed to scaling capacity, bolstering local infrastructure, and supporting Chile's emergence as a regional technology hub.

About TECfusions

TECfusions is a global data center operator dedicated to innovative, sustainable technology and energy-efficient solutions. With over thirty sites worldwide, we specialize in designing, building, and managing next-generation data centers for AI and HPC. Our adaptive reuse of industrial facilities enables rapid deployment and market readiness, delivering capacity within six months of signature. This approach substantially reduces carbon and environmental impacts, aligning with our core values of innovation, design thinking, and impactful sustainability. ( )

About Baeza Group

The Baeza Group is a third-generation, family-owned Chilean company with deep roots in construction, quarry operations, and industrial development. Renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable business practices, the Baeza Group has played a pivotal role in shaping infrastructure projects across Chile. By combining local expertise with a forward-looking approach to partnership and asset stewardship, the Baeza Group continues to drive economic growth and deliver long-term value to communities and stakeholders throughout the region.

