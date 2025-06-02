403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wildfire Smoke Triggers Air Quality Alerts in Six Canadian Regions
(MENAFN) Air quality warnings have been issued in six provinces and territories throughout Canada due to wildfire smoke, according to the latest weather updates from Environment Canada released on Friday.
The agency highlighted alerts particularly in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, two neighboring provinces that have recently declared states of emergency just one day apart.
On Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a 30-day provincial state of emergency, noting that evacuations have affected at least 15 communities, primarily in the northern parts of the province. He also confirmed that over 40 buildings have been lost to the fires.
Manitoba’s Premier Wab Kinew followed with a similar declaration on Wednesday, imposing mandatory evacuation orders on roughly 17,000 residents.
Environment Canada issued a stark warning: "Smoke is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase."
The agency advised residents to "Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events," while also recommending that people in affected zones keep windows and doors shut, use air purifiers indoors, and wear masks outside.
With dry and warm weather conditions persisting into the weekend, wildfire activity remains high. The smoke is expected to stay concentrated near the fire zones for an extended duration, Environment Canada added.
The agency highlighted alerts particularly in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, two neighboring provinces that have recently declared states of emergency just one day apart.
On Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a 30-day provincial state of emergency, noting that evacuations have affected at least 15 communities, primarily in the northern parts of the province. He also confirmed that over 40 buildings have been lost to the fires.
Manitoba’s Premier Wab Kinew followed with a similar declaration on Wednesday, imposing mandatory evacuation orders on roughly 17,000 residents.
Environment Canada issued a stark warning: "Smoke is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase."
The agency advised residents to "Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events," while also recommending that people in affected zones keep windows and doors shut, use air purifiers indoors, and wear masks outside.
With dry and warm weather conditions persisting into the weekend, wildfire activity remains high. The smoke is expected to stay concentrated near the fire zones for an extended duration, Environment Canada added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment