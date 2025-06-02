REGENXBIO To Host Webcast Discussing Interim Functional Data From The Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNE® Trial Of RGX-202

Event will feature Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., principal investigator of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE® trial

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss new interim functional data from the Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNE® trial of RGX-202, the company's next-generation investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The webcast will feature AFFINITY DUCHENNE principal investigator Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Webcast details

Title: AFFINITY DUCHENNE® Trial of RGX-202: Phase I/II Interim Functional Data

Date/Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Access: The live webcast can be accessed here and in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a biotechnology company on a mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the field of AAV gene therapy. REGENXBIO is advancing a late-stage pipeline of one-time treatments for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne; clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I, both in partnership with Nippon Shinyaku; and surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, in collaboration with AbbVie. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV platform, including those receiving Novartis' ZOLGENSMA®. REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapies have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

