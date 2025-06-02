REGENXBIO To Host Webcast Discussing Interim Functional Data From The Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNE® Trial Of RGX-202
-
Event will feature Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., principal investigator of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE® trial
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss new interim functional data from the Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNE® trial of RGX-202, the company's next-generation investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The webcast will feature AFFINITY DUCHENNE principal investigator Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Webcast details
Title: AFFINITY DUCHENNE® Trial of RGX-202: Phase I/II Interim Functional Data
Date/Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Access: The live webcast can be accessed here and in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a biotechnology company on a mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the field of AAV gene therapy. REGENXBIO is advancing a late-stage pipeline of one-time treatments for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne; clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I, both in partnership with Nippon Shinyaku; and surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, in collaboration with AbbVie. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV platform, including those receiving Novartis' ZOLGENSMA®. REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapies have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Dana Cormack
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment