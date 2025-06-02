Nokia and Andorix partner to accelerate Private 5G and Edge solutions in North American real estate market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia and Andorix partner to accelerate Private 5G and Edge solutions in North American real estate market

Private 5G, Neutral Host Network and Edge Application OT solutions enabled by Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to enable efficient building operations and improve tenant's satisfaction.



2 June 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Andorix, a provider of digital infrastructure and smart building solutions for real estate properties, announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of private 5G networks and Neutral Host Networks in the real estate market across the United States and Canada.

Real estate owners are looking for a 5G private cellular platform to connect their Operational Technology (OT) use cases, including energy management and efficiency, building operations and optimization, as well as physical and cybersecurity on a resilient infrastructure. Additionally, real estate companies want a converged and future proof smart 5G platform that can expand indoor cellular coverage to improve their tenant's experience with connectivity and value-added edge applications.

This collaboration brings together Nokia's global leadership in private 5G wireless solutions with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) , as well as Andorix's deep expertise in designing and deploying scalable in-building converged networks within real estate environments. The companies are working to bring fast, reliable 5G indoor for commercial, retail, residential and industrial property, making it easier to enable new technologies like VR and indoor navigation, facilitate IoT deployments, and solve common issues like unreliable connectivity and stronger security needs.

“Private 5G networks are transforming how enterprises operate, and in-building connectivity is a critical piece of that puzzle. By partnering with Andorix, we are combining best-in-class 5G technology with proven in-building converged network deployment expertise to support the growing demand for private 5G connectivity within the built environment in North America,” said Willie Kopp, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Sales, North America, Nokia.

Nokia has deployed private wireless networks for 890 customers globally, with 24 percent of those customers in North America. Andorix brings hands-on experience managing converged network infrastructure deployments in Class A commercial, residential and mixed-use developments-where reliable indoor connectivity is critical for efficient building operations and tenant satisfaction.

“Andorix is excited to partner with Nokia to deliver cutting-edge 5G solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients. With our track record of modernizing in-building network infrastructure across major commercial real estate properties, this partnership will solve some of the challenges faced by the real estate sector in terms of inconsistent connectivity, support for massive IoT deployments within complex or high-value built environments, growing security demands and enabling immersive technologies like VR and indoor navigation,” said Wayne Kim, Founding Partner and CEO of Andorix.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Andorix

Andorix is a neutral host network provider and smart building systems integrator for commercial, retail and residential real estate properties. We design, build and manage a fibre-based converged base building network that serves as a secure and scalable foundation for the owner's smart building digitization strategy. Our vendor-agnostic digital infrastructure solution incorporates Wi-Fi, 5G and IoT wireless spectrums to help real estate owners with multi-asset class portfolios optimize their building operations, adhere to ESG guidelines, enhance tenant experiences, increase revenue, and maximize their property values.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Webpage: DAC private wireless | Nokia DAC

Webpage: MX Industrial Edge

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: ...

Follow Nokia on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube