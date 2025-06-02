403
NBR Group Expands Leadership Team With Appointment Of Murli Padmanabhan As VP, Sales Operations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, June 02, 2025: NBR Group, one of Bengaluru\'s leading real estate developers with a legacy of over two decades, today announced the appointment of Murli Padmanabhan as Vice President – Sales Operations, marking a significant step in the company\'s ongoing growth journey. Murli\'s appointment is set to bolster the Group\'s go-to-market strategy, enhance sales productivity, and drive operational efficiency across functions.
Welcoming the appointment, Nagabhushana Reddy, Managing Director, NBR Group, said: \"We are delighted to welcome Murli to the NBR leadership team. His extensive cross-industry experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental as we scale our operations and continue to deliver differentiated value to our customers and stakeholders.\"
In his new role, Murli will lead efforts to improve sales forecasting accuracy, streamline performance analytics, implement scalable sales processes, and adopt advanced sales tools. He will also collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive sales enablement, ensure regulatory compliance, optimize compensation structures, and align operational execution with broader business goals.
Speaking on his appointment, Murli Padmanabhan said, \"I am thrilled to join NBR Group at such a pivotal phase of its evolution. The opportunity to contribute to a legacy brand while innovating for the future is truly exciting. My focus will be on driving efficiency, enabling agile operations, and ensuring every customer experience reflects NBR\'s commitment to excellence.\"
Murli brings over 35 years of diverse leadership experience across technology, retail, and infrastructure sectors. Prior to NBR Group, he served as Sales Director at Spaceware Dezigns, where he led strategic, financial, and operational initiatives in close alignment with board-level priorities. Known for his ability to align operations with business goals and integrate technology to unlock performance, Murli also brings deep expertise in governance, policy frameworks, and financial controls-making him a key strategic asset in NBR\'s next chapter of growth.
About NBR Group
NBR Group is a Bengaluru-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over two decades. Founded in 1998 by visionary entrepreneur Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, the Group has grown to become one of South India\'s most trusted names in plotted developments, premium residential communities, and luxury villas. Since its inception in 1998, NBR Group has become a hallmark of trust and innovation in South India\'s real estate landscape. With over 12 million square feet of residential space developed and thousands of families served, the company\'s legacy reflects a deep commitment to quality, customer-centricity, and forward-thinking design.
