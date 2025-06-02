Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Italy On Republic Day

2025-06-02 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of his country's Republic Day celebration.
His Highness the Amir wished the Italian President well-being and his country further prosperity. (end)
