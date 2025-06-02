No Country Will Tolerate Unauthorised Stay: Praveen Khandelwal On Crackdown On Bangladeshi Immigrants
Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal said,“If anyone stays in the country unauthorisedly - be it a Bangladeshi, Rohingya, or anyone else - no nation will tolerate it. Such people, who are not eligible to stay, must leave India. Their presence results in the misuse of our resources and indirectly infringes upon the rights of Indian citizens, especially in a densely populated region like Delhi.”
According to reports, over 2,000 alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been“pushed back” across the border by Indian authorities since 'Operation Sindoor' commenced. This coordinated action followed a nationwide verification exercise conducted along the Bangladesh border in Tripura, Meghalaya, Delhi, and Assam.
The action initially began along the borders of Gujarat, which, according to officials, accounts for nearly half of the total number of immigrants sent back. Other states involved in the crackdown include Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, where significant numbers of undocumented migrants have also been deported.
The trigger for this intensified drive was the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, following which the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed states to accelerate the identification and deportation of undocumented migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Khandelwal also addressed internal criticism within the Congress party, particularly of leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, who have participated in all-party delegations abroad.
“It is a hallmark of Indian democracy that despite internal political differences, when leaders represent India abroad - whether it's Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, or others- they stand united for the nation. They are effectively exposing Pakistan's role in harbouring terrorism,” he said.
“However, some people within their own party criticise them back home. This reflects a narrow political mindset. Certain issues, especially those concerning national unity, integrity, and sovereignty, should rise above politics,” Khandelwal concluded.
His comments came after Congress leaders Udit Raj and Pawan Khera called Shashi Tharoor as 'Super Spokesperson of BJP' and criticised him for his remarks during a diplomatic visit in Panama.
