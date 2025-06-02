UAE Emerges As Key Partner In Azerbaijan's Post-Oil Trade Strategy

By deepening its economic ties with the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan is charting a thoughtful and forward-looking course toward diversifying its economy. While much of the country's global trade story has long centered on its vast oil and gas reserves, recent data shows that Azerbaijan's non-oil sector is becoming an increasingly powerful vehicle of international engagement-and the UAE is emerging as a key partner in this transition.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%