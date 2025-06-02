Jordan, Syria Explore Deeper ICT Cooperation In High-Level Talks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- Jordan and Syria have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of telecommunications and information technology, following high-level discussions held virtually on Monday between the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Samirat, and Syria's Minister of Communications and Technology, Abdel Salam Haykal.According to a statement from the ministry, the meeting focused on efforts to activate a regional fiber-optic corridor, explore alternative routes for internet and telecom services, and position Jordan as a strategic transit hub for data traffic with a potential capacity of up to 100 terabytes. The initiative would involve linking Syrian and Jordanian fiber-optic networks to enhance service sustainability and regional connectivity.The two sides expressed shared interest in making Jordan a critical passage for internet traffic transiting through Syrian territory to destinations further south, underscoring the strategic role of infrastructure cooperation in broader regional development.As part of their plan to foster closer collaboration, the ministers agreed to organize a technical forum in Damascus at the earliest opportunity. The event will bring together private-sector companies from both countries working in telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and IT services. It aims to create new channels for business partnerships and investment.Minister Samirat is expected to head the Jordanian delegation to the forum, which will include representatives from key Jordanian companies specializing in fiber-optic systems, digital platforms, and infrastructure development.During the meeting, Samirat reaffirmed Jordan's readiness to support the growth of Syria's ICT sector by offering technical expertise and encouraging the involvement of Jordanian firms in future projects.The ministers also agreed to maintain close coordination through the recently established Higher Coordination Council, formalized by a memorandum of understanding signed in Damascus on May 20.