Blum Unveils Upgraded AVENTOS Top: Premium Wall Cabinet Lift System

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 2, 2025 1:17 am - AVENTOS has, for a long time, been a favourite among many interior designers when creating a space-saving, premium wall cabinet lift system for living spaces. Now, Blum takes that legacy further.

Blum, a global leader in cabinet hardware solutions, proudly introduces AVENTOS top-a fully refined, next-generation family of wall cabinet lift systems that builds on the success of its trusted AVENTOS line. Designed with modern interiors and space efficiency in mind, AVENTOS top combines streamlined engineering with premium aesthetics to elevate everyday cabinet functionality.

With a sleek, compact form and minimal components, the AVENTOS top range includes multiple motion types-bi-fold, lift up, up and over, and stay lift-ensuring tailored solutions for various cabinet sizes and layouts. It supports handleless designs with integrated BLUMOTION for soft-close performance and SERVO-DRIVE for effortless, touch-activated opening and closing.

The system's variable stop function holds cabinet fronts at any desired height, enhancing both convenience and safety in kitchens, bedrooms, and living spaces. Designed with installers and manufacturers in mind, AVENTOS top features tool-free assembly, front-side adjustability-even with the cover cap in place-and simplified ordering with fewer variants and standardized components.

Available in three elegant cover cap finishes, AVENTOS top seamlessly integrates into modern cabinetry, offering greater design freedom without compromising performance. With fewer mechanisms and cross stabilisers, it saves space while increasing functional versatility.

From small wall units to tall cabinets with limited overhead clearance, every AVENTOS top variant is precision-engineered to meet specific spatial and user needs. These include the HF top for bi-fold doors, HS top for swing-up fronts, HL top for upward-lifting fronts, and HK variants for pivoting doors in compact spaces.

AVENTOS top sets a new benchmark in lift-up cabinet systems-smarter, sleeker, and designed for the way people live today. With its minimalistic design, enhanced user experience, and versatile application across different living areas, AVENTOS top is not just a product upgrade-it's a complete reimagining of lift-up cabinet innovation for modern lifestyles.

Discover how AVENTOS top transforms cabinetry.

Read the full press release: