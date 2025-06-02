Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From Qatari Amir Delivered By PM Sheikh Mohammad


2025-06-02 06:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Monday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on occasion of his visit to the State of Kuwait.
Sheikh Mohammad delivered a letter from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to His Highness the Amir regarding distinguished relations between the two countries and their people, as well as means of boosting them in all fields.
The letter also dealt with recent regional and international developments.
His Highness the Amir extended his best regards to Sheikh Tamim and the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, wishing them good health and for the State of Qatar and its people prosperity and development under leadership of Sheikh Tamim. (end)
