Khushi Bharadwaj Opens On Playing Character With Asperger's Syndrome In 'Criminal Justice 4'
Khushi takes on the role of Ira, the daughter of characters played by Surveen Chawla and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and is a key suspect in a high-stakes murder mystery. The streaming show delves into the intricate dynamics of the Nagpal family.
Khushi on her audition and playing this character said, "Honestly, playing this character felt like a dream! Being part of such a successful franchise was incredible. It was an honor to work alongside one of the most talented actors in the industry. And, to be honest, playing such a significant character with special needs? Honestly, we were a bit unsure about auditioning for this role, especially with my 10th-grade boards happening at the same time. But, we went for it! I watched tons of videos about Ira's condition (Asperger's Syndrome) and tried my best to portray it authentically.”.
She further mentioned, "I can't reveal much about the upcoming episodes, but I can assure you there's a lot of courtroom drama and emotional scenes! It wasn't easy playing a character with Asperger's Syndrome, but it wasn't too difficult either. Having the chance to observe and interact with differently-abled children in my school, including a student in my own class, gave me a unique perspective. I was able to see firsthand the nuances of their interactions, the way they process information, and the subtle cues that define their experiences”.
The inclusion of a character with Asperger's Syndrome in a mainstream crime drama like "Criminal Justice" is a significant step towards greater representation and awareness.
Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and Directed by Rohan Sippy, 'Criminal Justice' season 4 is available to stream on JioHotstar.
