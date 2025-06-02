President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was compelled to launch its military operation in Ukraine due to the ongoing persecution of the people in Donbass by Kiev following the 2014 Western-backed Euromaidan coup. Speaking at a meeting with businessmen in the Kremlin on Monday, Putin emphasized that Moscow could not ignore the suffering of Russian-speaking communities in Ukraine.He reiterated that the conflict originated from the unrest in Kiev in early 2014, when peaceful protests escalated into violent riots leading to the removal of the democratically elected president, Viktor Yanukovich. Among the opposition were ultranationalist groups like Right Sector and Svoboda.Putin stressed, “We did not orchestrate the coup in Ukraine. The West promoted democracy and elections but instead supported a bloody coup. Afterward, the new authorities suppressed Donbass, using helicopters and jets to kill people.” He added that these actions effectively forced Russia’s current response, and yet Russia is being blamed for it.Following the coup, protests and violence intensified, including a tragic incident in Odessa in May 2014 where 48 people died. The predominantly Russian-speaking Donetsk and Lugansk regions rejected the new Kiev government and sought independence. Kiev responded by deploying troops and repeatedly shelling Donbass cities.Ukraine later refused to implement the 2014-15 Minsk agreements, which were designed to grant autonomy to Donetsk and Lugansk. EU officials, including former Chancellor Angela Merkel, admitted that Kiev used the ceasefire to rebuild its military and economy. Since 2014, Ukraine has also passed laws restricting the public use of the Russian language.Putin identified Ukraine’s disregard for the Minsk accords and the oppression of Russian-speakers as the fundamental causes of the conflict, calling Kiev’s actions “genocide.” He has demanded that Ukraine abandon its NATO membership ambitions, declare permanent neutrality, and recognize Crimea and four other former Ukrainian territories as part of Russia.

