Sudan’s New Premier Swiftly Dismantles Caretaker Government
(MENAFN) Sudan’s freshly appointed prime minister, Kamil Idris, moved quickly on Sunday to dismantle the caretaker government just one day after his formal inauguration in front of Transitional Sovereignty Council leader and military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Idris publicly declared the Cabinet dissolved and directed ministry secretaries-general and undersecretaries to maintain government functions until a new administration is established, according to a state news outlet.
In his inaugural speech to the nation, Idris identified his main objectives.
“Our highest priority is safeguarding Sudan’s national security and state sovereignty by defeating the insurgency and armed rebel groups,” he declared on Sudan’s state television.
Since April 15, 2023, fighting has raged between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, both vying for control of the country. This conflict has caused thousands of fatalities and triggered one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian emergencies.
United Nations and local officials report over 20,000 deaths and roughly 15 million displaced. However, research conducted by U.S. experts suggests the actual death toll might be closer to 130,000.
Idris appealed to foreign nations backing the rebellion to “stop planning, financing and cooperating in such efforts,” though he refrained from specifying any countries.
He committed to maintaining “principles of justice, peace, the rule of law and sustainable development” and emphasized his political impartiality.
“We will treat all political and national actors equally and stand at an equal distance from all,” he affirmed.
Additionally, Idris vowed to encourage an inclusive Sudanese dialogue ensuring nobody is excluded.
Before Idris took office, the prime minister role was informally occupied by Dafallah Al-Haj Yousif, Sudan’s former ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
For several years, Sudan’s ministries have been managed by a combination of interim ministers and holdovers from the 2021 civilian-military power-sharing deal.
Despite multiple promises from al-Burhan to establish a transitional government, tangible progress had been absent until this announcement.
Sudan continues to grapple with political instability following the military-led overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 after widespread protests demanding his removal.
