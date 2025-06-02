Insider Information: Verkkokauppa Oyj Sells Its Consumer Financing Business To Walley - The Transaction Supports The Company's Long-Term Plans
Insider Information: Oyj sells its consumer financing business to Walley - the transaction supports the company's long-term plansOyj has today signed an agreement to sell its consumer financing business to Norion Bank AB and its payment solutions business unit Walley. The preliminary purchase price is approximately EUR 34 million. The final purchase price will be determined based on the value of the loan portfolio on the closing date. The purchase price will be paid in cash. The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of 2025.
As part of the transaction, the company has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Walley for providing consumer finance and payment solutions to customers. The arrangement supports growth and long-term goals.
“Diverse financing services enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, and interest in them has been growing strongly. This partnership supports our commercial success and vision to offer our customers a new way to buy and own,” says Oyj's CEO, Panu Porkka.
“This acquisition represents a major milestone for Walley and Norion Bank. By taking over well-established consumer financing solutions, we are accelerating our expansion in the Nordic markets. It also marks a deepening of a long-term partnership, and a clear step forward in our strategy to grow within consumer finance and payments in Finland,” says David Lundqvist , CEO, Walley.
The transaction will result in a non-recurring gain on the disposal of about EUR 3 million, which will be reported as an item affecting comparability. Apart from the non-recurring gain, the transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on result but will significantly improve the company's balance sheet structure. Upon closing, the transaction will have a significant positive impact on operational cash flow. The transaction does not affect guidance for 2025.
The transaction will not cause changes to the contractual terms of current consumer finance customers.
