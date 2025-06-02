Birthday Special: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Relationship Timeline

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's relationship has evolved from a budding friendship to a beautiful love story, making headlines and capturing hearts along the way.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's relationship has been a topic of intrigue for Bollywood fans. From their first meeting to their wedding, their journey has been filled with love, laughter, and companionship. On Sonakshi's birthday, let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

First Meeting – A Salman Khan Connection

Sonakshi and Zaheer first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, a common link between the two. While Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with Salman in Dabangg, Zaheer was launched by Salman in Notebook. Their friendship started here and gradually blossomed into something deeper.

Growing Closer – Public Appearances and Social Media PDA

In 2023, the couple was frequently spotted together at Bollywood events, including Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party and Huma Qureshi's birthday bash. Their social media interactions also hinted at their growing affection, with Zaheer posting heartfelt birthday wishes for Sonakshi and calling her his“personal psycho”.

Making It Official – Wedding Bells Ring

After seven years of dating, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024 in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Kajol, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali4. The couple celebrated their engagement anniversary with a thrilling skydiving experience, showcasing their adventurous spirit.

Life After Marriage – Love and Laughter

Since their wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer have continued to share glimpses of their life together. From romantic vacations to fun Instagram videos, they have kept fans entertained. Recently, Zaheer even turned makeup artist for Sonakshi in a playful video, proving their strong bond and sense of humor.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story is one of friendship, trust, and joy. As Sonakshi celebrates her birthday, their journey together stands as a testament to their deep connection.