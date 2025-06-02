403
Saudi Arabia And Egypt Break Ground On $4B Red Sea Bridge To Unlock Trade And Pilgrimage Corridors
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Egypt and Saudi Arabia have finalized plans for a $4 billion infrastructure project to bridge the Red Sea's Strait of Tiran, marking a pivotal step in connecting Africa and Asia.
Announced in 2016 by Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the 32-kilometer structure-planned as a bridge or tunnel-will link Ras Hamid in northwestern Saudi Arabia to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh, a tourism hub in the Sinai Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia is fully financing the project, which aims to streamline trade, pilgrimage routes, and regional integration. The crossing promises to transform logistics between the two nations, offering an alternative to maritime routes operated by the Arab Bridge Maritime Company's 13 vessels.
Officials estimate it could serve over one million travelers annually, including Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. Egypt's Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir confirmed planning is complete, with construction pending final approval.
The project aligns with Saudi Arabia's $500 billion NEO initiative, a futuristic city near the Red Sea, and supports Egypt's efforts to develop the Sinai region.
Initial proposals for a Red Sea crossing date to 1988, but geopolitical tensions delayed progress. Israel historically raised security concerns over the Strait of Tiran, a vital shipping lane protected under the 1978 Camp David Accords.
"Moses Bridge" Project Embodies Regional Ambitions
Recent agreements, including the transfer of Tiran and Sanafir islands to Saudi Arabia, eased diplomatic hurdles. While the Egyptian government proposed naming the structure after King Salman, public discourse favors the symbolic“Moses Bridge,” evoking the biblical Red Sea narrative.
Environmental groups urge caution, citing risks to coral reefs and endangered species like dugongs. The Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association insists construction must avoid ecological damage.
Meanwhile, NEOM faces criticism for displacing local communities, including the Howeitat tribe, amid broader human rights concerns. Economically, the project strengthens Saudi-Egyptian ties and underscores Riyadh's push to diversify beyond oil.
It positions Egypt as a logistics hub, with parallel investments in high-speed rail networks connecting Mediterranean and Red Sea ports. Toll revenue from pilgrims and freight could offset costs within a decade, according to early estimates.
For businesses, the crossing offers faster access to emerging markets in Africa and the Gulf. It reduces reliance on the Suez Canal for regional trade and bolsters Saudi Arabia's vision as a global investment destination.
Challenges remain-balancing ambition with environmental stewardship, ensuring fair compensation for displaced communities, and maintaining regional stability. Yet the Moses Bridge symbolizes a tangible shift: infrastructure as a tool for geopolitical influence, economic growth, and cross-continental unity.
