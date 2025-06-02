403
Russia Receives Receipt of Ukraine’s Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) A high-ranking Russian official announced on Sunday that Moscow has obtained Ukraine’s draft memorandum presenting a potential peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.
Vladimir Medinsky, an advisor to Leader Putin and the anticipated head of the Russian delegation at Monday’s peace negotiations in Istanbul, informed Russia Today that the document was provided in both Ukrainian and English versions.
“The Russian delegation previously received a version of the memorandum concerning a peaceful resolution from Ukraine,” Medinsky confirmed.
He emphasized that the language used in the memorandum was not problematic and pointed out that significant elements of the document had already been reported in Western media outlets.
Furthermore, Medinsky revealed that Russia would disclose its official position regarding the Ukraine conflict on Monday.
On the same day, Ukraine’s president expressed determination that his administration will aim to make “at least some progress on the path toward peace” during the upcoming discussions in Istanbul, despite the absence of any ceasefire memorandum from the Russian side.
“The Russians have not shared their ‘memorandum’ with anyone. We don't have it, the Turkish side doesn't have it, and the American side doesn't have the Russian document either. Despite this, we will attempt to achieve at least some progress on the path toward peace,” the Ukrainian leader stated.
