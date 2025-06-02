Russian Speakers Visit Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Al Thani Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

A group of 36 Russian-speaking visitors from the local expatriate community took part in an educational tour of the Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani Mosque, located in The Pearl.

The visit was organised as part of a cultural and outreach initiative aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of Islam and its rich architectural and spiritual heritage among non-Arabic-speaking residents.

The tour began with an introductory walk through the mosque, during which guests were introduced to its architectural elements and various facilities.

The guide provided a comprehensive explanation of the mosque's role in the daily life of Muslims-not only as a place of worship and prayer, but also as a hub for learning, reflection, and community engagement.

Attendees were also introduced to Islamic rituals practiced within the mosque and their significance in the broader context of the Islamic faith.

The programme saw enthusiastic engagement from the visitors, who showed genuine interest in the information shared. Many posed thoughtful questions in an effort to gain a deeper understanding of Islam, and the accompanying preacher responded to their inquiries in a clear and accessible manner, mindful of their cultural and linguistic background.

The Pearl Mosque is known for its elegant Ottoman-inspired architecture, which drew admiration from the visitors for its artistic beauty and serene spiritual atmosphere.

Due to the positive response and growing interest in such cultural encounters, the organising center has announced the launch of weekly guided visits to the mosque.

The initiative aims to offer more opportunities for expatriate communities to explore Islamic landmarks up close and foster greater intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding.