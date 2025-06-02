403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Criticizes US Defense Secretary’s Remarks
(MENAFN) The Chinese foreign ministry announced on Sunday that Washington is actively “vilifying” Beijing. This accusation came in response to statements made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who, according to the ministry, is intentionally disregarding appeals for peace from countries within the region.
Earlier, Hegseth asserted that China represents a genuine and potentially imminent danger, urging the United States’ partners in the Indo-Pacific to boost their defense and security expenditures.
In a formal statement, the ministry declared, “Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region and instead touted a Cold War mentality of bloc confrontation, vilified China with defamatory allegations, and falsely labeled China a ‘threat.’”
During his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, the defense secretary accused Chinese officials of attempting to fundamentally change the regional status quo and striving to “become a hegemonic power.”
He also brought up Taiwan, which depends on US support for its defense, accusing Beijing of preparing for a potential invasion.
The Chinese foreign ministry condemned these remarks as “deplorable” and aimed at “sowing division” within the Asia-Pacific.
It underscored that the only nation deserving the title of a hegemonic power is the United States, which it accused of destabilizing peace and security in the area.
Regarding Hegseth’s comments on Taiwan, the ministry reiterated that the matter is strictly China’s internal concern.
It emphasized that no foreign country has the authority to interfere and cautioned the US against exploiting the Taiwan issue as a means to pressure Beijing.
Earlier, Hegseth asserted that China represents a genuine and potentially imminent danger, urging the United States’ partners in the Indo-Pacific to boost their defense and security expenditures.
In a formal statement, the ministry declared, “Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region and instead touted a Cold War mentality of bloc confrontation, vilified China with defamatory allegations, and falsely labeled China a ‘threat.’”
During his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, the defense secretary accused Chinese officials of attempting to fundamentally change the regional status quo and striving to “become a hegemonic power.”
He also brought up Taiwan, which depends on US support for its defense, accusing Beijing of preparing for a potential invasion.
The Chinese foreign ministry condemned these remarks as “deplorable” and aimed at “sowing division” within the Asia-Pacific.
It underscored that the only nation deserving the title of a hegemonic power is the United States, which it accused of destabilizing peace and security in the area.
Regarding Hegseth’s comments on Taiwan, the ministry reiterated that the matter is strictly China’s internal concern.
It emphasized that no foreign country has the authority to interfere and cautioned the US against exploiting the Taiwan issue as a means to pressure Beijing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment