Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sudan's new Prime aims to reach national security

Sudan's new Prime aims to reach national security


2025-06-02 02:54:16
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Sudan’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Kamil Idris, outlined his government’s main objectives, prioritizing the establishment of national security and the reassertion of state control.

In his inaugural speech, which was broadcast on the nation’s official television, Idris highlighted the importance of a broad-based national recovery and an inclusive dialogue led by Sudanese stakeholders. He also firmly rejected any form of regionalism and racial division within the country.

Idris further committed to enhancing Sudan’s diplomatic ties, particularly focusing on strengthening relationships within the Arab and African countries. Additionally, he called on the global community to assist in the nation’s rebuilding process.

As reflected in reports, the Prime Minister’s initial address “contained intelligent signals,” particularly his dedication to an inclusive dialogue steered by Sudanese voices. This approach is seen as a crucial first step toward achieving meaningful progress.

Experts also suggest that the government should focus on reaching a comprehensive political agreement, developing a robust economic plan, and engaging diplomatically with nations allegedly backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to pave the way for stability.

Kamil Idris was officially sworn in as Sudan’s prime minister on Saturday in a ceremony led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the Transitional Sovereign Council and commands the Sudanese Armed Forces.

MENAFN02062025000045017281ID1109623582

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search