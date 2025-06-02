403
Trump voices allegations about Biden being replaced by ‘robotic clone’
(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has reposted a conspiracy theory on social media claiming that Joe Biden was executed and replaced by a “robotic clone.” The claim was originally made by an anonymous user on Saturday and included a link to an article suggesting Biden’s family was anxious to capitalize on his presidency following his cancer diagnosis.
“There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don’t know the difference,” the post stated. Trump reshared the message on his Truth Social account without providing any comment.
Biden, who had long faced scrutiny over his cognitive health, dropped out of the 2024 presidential race after a widely criticized debate performance. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost the election to Trump.
Republicans have consistently accused Democratic leaders of hiding Biden’s mental and physical decline. Last month, Biden revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.
A recent book titled Original Sin by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson alleges that during Biden’s presidency, real power rested with a close circle of family members and aides, likened to a “Politburo,” who made key decisions while shielding the president’s condition from the public.
