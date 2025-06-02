403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban Proposes Empowering EU Nations
(MENAFN) Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban has introduced a proposal aimed at enhancing the authority of EU member countries while restricting the influence of its bureaucratic institutions.
Labeling it a “patriotic plan” for the European Union, he expressed through a series of social media messages over the weekend that this initiative will restore the “European dream.”
Orban criticized the EU leadership in Brussels, accusing them of exploiting every crisis to consolidate their power.
He argued in a post on X that this approach has only resulted in diminished sovereignty for individual member states and “failed policies.”
According to the prime minister, “Brussels hijacked our future” by jeopardizing public security through migration and undermining economic wellbeing with “green dogmas.”
Stressing urgency, he declared, “Europe can’t afford this any longer, it’s time to take back control.”
The foundation of Orban’s proposal rests on four main pillars: achieving peace across the continent by easing tensions with Russia, eliminating Brussels’ “centralized control” over financial matters, restoring “free speech” while reinforcing Europe’s Christian heritage, and enforcing stricter immigration policies.
Reflecting on his plan, Orban remarked, “We want peace, we don’t need a new Eastern front,” emphasizing that the EU should reject Ukraine’s membership.
He also added, “We don’t want our money poured into someone else’s war.”
Labeling it a “patriotic plan” for the European Union, he expressed through a series of social media messages over the weekend that this initiative will restore the “European dream.”
Orban criticized the EU leadership in Brussels, accusing them of exploiting every crisis to consolidate their power.
He argued in a post on X that this approach has only resulted in diminished sovereignty for individual member states and “failed policies.”
According to the prime minister, “Brussels hijacked our future” by jeopardizing public security through migration and undermining economic wellbeing with “green dogmas.”
Stressing urgency, he declared, “Europe can’t afford this any longer, it’s time to take back control.”
The foundation of Orban’s proposal rests on four main pillars: achieving peace across the continent by easing tensions with Russia, eliminating Brussels’ “centralized control” over financial matters, restoring “free speech” while reinforcing Europe’s Christian heritage, and enforcing stricter immigration policies.
Reflecting on his plan, Orban remarked, “We want peace, we don’t need a new Eastern front,” emphasizing that the EU should reject Ukraine’s membership.
He also added, “We don’t want our money poured into someone else’s war.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment