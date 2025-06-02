403
Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidency
(MENAFN) Karol Nawrocki has emerged victorious in Poland’s presidential election, capturing 50.9 percent of the votes and narrowly surpassing Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a fiercely competitive runoff, according to the official figures announced by the nation’s Election Commission.
The decisive second round of voting took place on Sunday, where nearly 29 million registered citizens cast their ballots to choose between Trzaskowski and Nawrocki, a historian supported by the opposition conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.
The closely fought contest concluded with Nawrocki obtaining a slim majority, while Trzaskowski, who had led slightly in pre-election polls, garnered 49.1 percent.
Voter participation was recorded at 71.63 percent.
This runoff occurred amid a climate of deep political division in Poland, underscoring the ongoing struggle for influence between Premier Donald Tusk’s pro-European administration and the opposition forces.
Central issues intensifying this rift include Poland’s ties with the European Union, reforms of the judiciary, abortion legislation, and the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Political experts suggest that Nawrocki, recognized for his Eurosceptic views and admiration of United States Leader Donald Trump’s policies, may pose a significant challenge to Tusk’s coalition government by wielding his presidential veto powers during his upcoming five-year tenure.
