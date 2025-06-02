Floyi And Topicalmap Launch Free SERP Similarity Chrome Extension For Instant Google SERP Overlap Analysis

SERP Similarity Chrome Extension

Built on proven SEO workflows, the extension helps SEOs instantly compare Google results and visualize keyword overlap without copy-pasting.

- Yoyao HsuehNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Floyi, in collaboration with TopicalMap, has launched the SERP Similarity Chrome Extension, a free browser tool that lets marketers, SEOs, and content strategists compare two Google search results side by side and instantly see which URLs appear in both.This tool is built directly from the workflows used by TopicalMap - known for creating in-depth topical maps and SEO strategies for hundreds of agencies and brands. With the rise of AI Overviews, AI Mode, and evolving SERP layouts, understanding how search results pages (SERPs) overlap has never been more important.How It Works:1. Click and Capture: Open the extension on any Google search to instantly collect the top organic results.2. Compare Any Two Search Queries: Enter a second search term to pull its results in a background tab.3. Visual Overlap: See both SERPs side by side, with overlapping URLs clearly highlighted and connected.4. Save and Revisit: Use the“Show in Tab” option to preserve your comparison and return to it later.The tool automatically cleans and matches URLs to ensure accurate comparisons, even when formatting varies slightly. Visual lines between matched results make it easy to spot overlaps at a glance.“This started as an internal tool to help us cluster keywords while building topical maps,” said Yoyao Hsueh, Founder of Floyi and TopicalMap.“Now it's available to everyone. If you're working with SERPs, this removes the grunt work and gives you clarity fast.”What SEOs Can Do With It:- Validate keyword clustering by checking SERP overlap in seconds- Compare search intent across two queries without switching tabs- Spot cannibalization risks before they hurt your rankings- Save time during audits and topical map builds- Work with clean, matched URLs that filter out fluff- Stay accurate in an evolving SERP environment with AI Overviews and new featuresThe SERP Similarity Chrome Extension is now available free to all users.Get it here:About FloyiFloyi is an AI-powered tool for content strategy and search visibility. Its tools help marketers and SEO teams build brand-aligned content, analyze SERPs, and scale content planning across both traditional and AI-driven search.About TopicalMapTopicalMap is a service that helps agencies, publishers, and businesses create expert-level topical maps to build authority and dominate niche rankings. Its done-for-you topical mapping process is trusted by over 200 brands worldwide.About Yoyao HsuehYoyao Hsueh is the founder of Floyi and TopicalMap. He is a leading voice in topical authority SEO and content strategy , and publishes Digital Surfer, a weekly newsletter focused on SEO, content systems, and AI search trends.

