Nawrocki Holds Lead in Poland’s Presidential Runoff

2025-06-02 01:58:28
(MENAFN) Nationalist conservative contender Karol Nawrocki is currently ahead in Poland’s presidential election runoff, securing 50.7 percent of the vote, according to the latest exit poll released late Sunday.

Populist conservative candidate Rafal Trzaskowski has obtained 49.3 percent, based on the Ipsos survey conducted for Polish broadcasters.

The poll also indicated a turnout rate of 71.7 percent, setting a historic record for voter participation.

Sylwester Marciniak, the chairman of the National Electoral Commission (PKW), forecasted during a press briefing that the margin between the leading candidate and the runner-up could be as narrow as 120,000 votes, or 0.65 percent.

He further noted that the official results might take up to 14 days to be finalized.

This runoff election was necessitated after neither candidate achieved more than 50 percent of the votes in the initial round on May 18, which recorded a turnout of 67.31 percent.

In the first round, 53-year-old Trzaskowski narrowly led with 31.36 percent of the ballots, closely followed by 42-year-old Nawrocki, who received 29.54 percent.

The final result is anticipated to significantly influence Poland’s political trajectory and its future relations with the European Union.

